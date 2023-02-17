Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,270 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.0 %

TTD traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $60.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

