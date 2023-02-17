Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,353 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $473.23. 296,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

