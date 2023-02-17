Maryland Capital Management Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,698,692.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 677,467 shares of company stock worth $54,136,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

