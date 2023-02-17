Maryland Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG remained flat at $97.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $111.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

