Maryland Capital Management Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 1,481,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

