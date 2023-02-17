Maryland Capital Management Has $43.70 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 3.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after acquiring an additional 39,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.59. The stock had a trading volume of 758,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,147. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

