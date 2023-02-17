Maryland Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,856. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $390.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

