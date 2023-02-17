Maryland Capital Management Acquires 883 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.25. 1,159,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 31.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

