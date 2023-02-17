Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Loop Capital

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.08.

NYSE MLM opened at $368.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 89,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

