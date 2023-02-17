Martin Currie Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 4.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $116,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

RACE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.82. 97,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.87. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $270.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

