Martin Currie Ltd. Has $67.14 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.9% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Autodesk worth $67,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after buying an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $422,518,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.68.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 304,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,220. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

