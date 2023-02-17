Martin Currie Ltd. Has $28.41 Million Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,206,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,880 shares during the quarter. Cosan comprises about 1.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $28,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 52.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,754. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

