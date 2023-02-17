Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises approximately 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Globant worth $48,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Trading Up 2.7 %

GLOB traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.42. 243,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,115. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $186.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.