Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,838 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

