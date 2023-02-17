Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VAC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

