MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Shares Up 3.3%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 190,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 252,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on MariMed in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price on the stock.

MariMed Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products.

