Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

