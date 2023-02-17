Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
MRO opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
