Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,774. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

