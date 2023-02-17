Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.
Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,774. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
