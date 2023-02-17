Mammoth (MMT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,254.43

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and approximately $21,254.43 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028409 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00218826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,341.88 or 1.00002139 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210324 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,328.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.