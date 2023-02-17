Maker (MKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $698.92 Million

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $714.91 or 0.03009821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $698.92 million and approximately $50.12 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Token Profile

Maker’s genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

