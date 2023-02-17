Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Magnet Forensics Inc. (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.36. Approximately 371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

MAGTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magnet Forensics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magnet Forensics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magnet Forensics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

