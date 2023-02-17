MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MGNX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.94. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $11.17.
A number of analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
