MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.94. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of MacroGenics

About MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 385.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,342 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 9.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 101.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

