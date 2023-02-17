Macquarie Downgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Neutral

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

About Digital Turbine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,426,330,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,141,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Further Reading

