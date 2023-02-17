M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Update

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,718. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

