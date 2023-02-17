LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.
LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE LXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 985,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust
About LXP Industrial Trust
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.