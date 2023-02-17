LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LXP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 985,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,056. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

About LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

