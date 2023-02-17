Lundin Mining Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.07.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

