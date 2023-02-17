Lumi Credits Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144.40 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $144.40 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

