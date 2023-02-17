LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $274.27

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.27 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 274.55 ($3.33). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.31), with a volume of 1,053,764 shares changing hands.

LSL Property Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.55 million, a P/E ratio of 581.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

