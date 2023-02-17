Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Financial Comparison

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lottery.com has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A N/A N/A Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.56 -$10.95 million N/A N/A Paylocity $852.65 million 13.68 $90.78 million $1.71 122.34

This table compares Lottery.com and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Lottery.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lottery.com and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 4 8 0 2.67

Paylocity has a consensus target price of $272.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Lottery.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paylocity beats Lottery.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

