LooksRare Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.04 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $126.33 million and approximately $31.04 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

