Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Logan Ridge Finance were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

