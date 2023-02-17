Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.61. 139,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,223. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

