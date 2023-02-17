Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:LOCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Local Bounti has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $9.66.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $4.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
