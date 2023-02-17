Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,443,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,700. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 38,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

