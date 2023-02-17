Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £25,875 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Rating) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,256.37) per share, with a total value of £25,875 ($31,409.32).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Michael Lindsell acquired 100 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £1,035 ($1,256.37) per share, with a total value of £103,500 ($125,637.29).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

LTI opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.56) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,042.22. The company has a market cap of £2.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 944 ($11.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,305 ($15.84).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.