Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Boosted by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 5.4% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Linde by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Linde by 105.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,322. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.51. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.