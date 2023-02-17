Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Trading Down 2.4%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 3,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Life Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.