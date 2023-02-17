Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.73 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $12.01 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,642.30 or 0.06906034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,133,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,122,819.5181269 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,662.50853535 USD and is up 8.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $14,646,687.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

