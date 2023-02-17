Liberum Capital Reiterates Top Pick Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,241 ($15.06) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 874.33 ($10.61).

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 779.50 ($9.46) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 801.53. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 702.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 696.58.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

