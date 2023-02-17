LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Down to $3.12

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.03. LexinFintech shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 32,768 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. CLSA upgraded LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

LexinFintech Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $536.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 11.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

