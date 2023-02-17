LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Shares Up 17.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 17.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 375,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 97,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

LexaGene Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

About LexaGene

(Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.