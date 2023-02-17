Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Bank of America raised shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.09. 2,844,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

