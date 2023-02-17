Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,476,861.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after buying an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

