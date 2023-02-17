Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.29.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.43 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

