Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Chairman Buys $4,989,690.80 in Stock

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) Chairman Brian Pratt bought 484,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,989,690.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 484,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brian Pratt bought 150,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of LGTO stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Legato Merger Corp. II

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Further Reading

