Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $1,776,536.24 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Mark Jon Nelson sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $23,823.24.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.