Laqira Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.40 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 132.7% against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $43.40 million and $546,095.79 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

