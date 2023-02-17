Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.53) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 660 ($8.01) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 665.57 ($8.08).

Lancashire Stock Performance

LON LRE opened at GBX 609 ($7.39) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 632.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 557.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -29.01. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lancashire Increases Dividend

About Lancashire

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

