Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Update

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $100.48. 1,296,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.34. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

