Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 310,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,322. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

